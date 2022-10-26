When it comes to PMS, I’ve always been one of the lucky people who only ever experience very mild cramps for a day or so before my period – until this year. After I turned 36, I began to notice that my pre-menstrual cramps started to last a week, and in the days leading up to my period I was losing my temper over the smallest of things. I was also experiencing pre-menstrual gut issues. Perplexed, I wondered if it had anything to do with my *gasp* age. Asking around my friends, it turned out to be a very common theme – I received multiple stories of PMS symptoms getting worse with age, starting as early as the mid-20s.

You may also like What are irregular periods, and why do we get them? A gynaecologist answers all our most googled questions

Research on women and periods is minimal (eye roll), but a huge global survey of over 230,000 women by period app Flo revealed unexpected changes in PMS symptoms in older age groups. Issues such as absentmindedness, low libido, sleep changes, gastrointestinal issues, sweating, and fatigue increased with age, whereas – interestingly – abdominal spasms lessened. Mood swings and anxiety did not appear to differ significantly by age group, though an older international study of 3,500 women found that women aged 35-44 were more likely to experience mood-based PMS symptoms.

Why do PMS symptoms get worse with age?

The path to perimenopause Perimenopause is a hormonal transition before the actual menopause which can last up to 12 years. And while it usually starts in your 40s, it can happen in your 30s. During perimenopause, your body starts gradually producing less oestrogen, as it prepares to stop releasing eggs which is when periods stop altogether. Signs of perimenopause include irregular periods, heavier/lighter periods than usual, hot flashes, vagina dryness, and mood swings. However, as I’ve discovered, you can also experience pre-perimenopause changes.

“It’s important to remember that changes in PMS and your menstrual cycle leading up to and during perimenopause are normal,” advises Dr Melanie Bone, OBGYN and a member of Daye’s medical board. “Your periods may become shorter or longer, and the days between your periods may increase or decrease. Your menstrual flow may also become heavier or lighter. “While some of these issues change due to ‘weaker ovulation’ or decreases in luteal phase progesterone production by the ovaries, there is no specific reason noted why some of these changes happen other than as part of ageing.”

It’s important to remember that changes in PMS and your menstrual cycle leading up to and during perimenopause are normal

Oestrogen and mood Research shows that oestrogen levels peak in our mid to late 20s, before decreasing by 50% leading up to around age 50. This hormone plays a part in serotonin and dopamine levels, so it’s no wonder that our moods become affected when levels in the body change. “My PMS moods are so much worse now,” says Charlie, 34. “Since turning 30, I get so angry and spend the days leading up to my period slamming stuff about, crying for no reason and just generally being frustrated with life. I also noticed it got worse after getting pregnant.” Hormonal changes after pregnancy can affect your menstrual cycle, which in turn may affect PMS symptoms.

Coming off the pill could see your hormone levels changing as your body settles to its natural levels of oestrogen.

Coming off hormonal contraception “Symptoms can also worsen if you decide to stop taking contraception, which may have alleviated prior PMS symptoms,” explains Dr Elise Dallas, clinical lead for the women’s health team at Babylon. General life stress experienced with age – perhaps your job is more stressful as you’ve climbed up the career ladder, or you now have more responsibilities in life – can also affect pre-menstrual symptoms. Sadly for us stressheads, research shows a link between feeling stressed and a worsening of PMS symptoms.

What can we do to combat age-related PMS?

Sleep well and eat a balanced diet “Regardless of age, the main ways of managing PMS are to have a healthy lifestyle — routine, good sleep, eating healthily, working out regularly, and keeping stress and anxiety controlled,” advises Dr Dallas. Do more cardio “For many women, regular aerobic exercise lessens PMS symptoms and may also reduce fatigue and depression – this includes brisk walking, running, cycling, and swimming, increasing your heart rate and lung function. It’s important that women exercise regularly, not just during the days that you have symptoms.” Quit smoking “Smoking also increases PMS and perimenopause symptoms, so consider quitting if you do smoke,” says Dr Dallas.

You may also like How to reduce PMS and period pain: can alcohol make cramps worse?

Supplement vitamin D and calcium “Ensure you’re getting an adequate amount of vitamin D and calcium – studies show that these reduce symptoms of PMS,” advises Dr Dallas. Thankfully for all concerned, these simple steps can have a big impact. “For the first 10 years of my period, I didn’t have PMS at all,” says Karolina, 36. “Then it gradually appeared – I used to have it for one day, but for the last two years, PMS has started exactly one week before the period. “I get increased appetite, moodiness, all of it. However, when I eat food that I know is good for me, and deal with my emotions and stress, all the hormonal symptoms of PMS – as well as the period itself – are better. “I see a huge correlation between how I’ve been treating myself and my body, and all of the pain and complication.” If you have any concerns about changes in PMS or your menstrual cycle, always speak to your doctor.

Images: Getty