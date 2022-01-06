Win 3 adjustable charm rings worth over £100 from The Drop by Stylist
- Posted by
- Promotions Team
- Published
Enter this competition for a chance to win three charm rings from SVP Jewellery, one of our favourite, independent supplier partners on The Drop.
Have you heard of The Drop? It’s Stylist’s online shopping boutique where we showcase a curated selection of nine products from independent brands across fashion, beauty, interiors and accessories every week.
This month, we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a prize consisting of a bundle of three adjustable charm rings worth over £100, from SVP Jewellery - an independent supplier we are proud to partner with on The Drop.
Made from recycled sterling silver ring, each ring shape (heart, start and a lightning beam) is decorated with a black quartz gemstone that’s said to ward off negativity and help restore balance in your life. Each ring is meticulously hand-crafted by 19 pairs of talented hands especially for yours by our amazing artisans in Jaipur, India. The rings will arrive in a bespoke SVP gift box, along with their very own gemstone card.
The rings are made to fit every finger, thanks to their adjustable nature.
Enter now for a chance to win this prize and start 2022 with a dose of happiness.
Shop less, love more – with The Drop by Stylist.
Follow SVP Jewellery on Instagram.
Enter Competition
Answer this question
How many products does The Drop by Stylist feature each week?
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: 06/01/22 Closes: 20/01/22 at 23:59. x1 prize winner will receive a bundle of three rings in a bespoke gift box from SVP Jewellery on The Drop. One entry per person. Winner randomly selected and contacted by individual prize suppliers via email within 14 days of the closing date. Full terms and conditions upon entry. Promoter: The Stylist Group.