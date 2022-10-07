Let’s face it: menopause is a stage of life that – if we’re lucky – we’ll all go through. It’s a sign that we’ve survived long enough for our bodies to move into a different stage of life. And rather than it remaining the terrifyingly secretive time that our mums had to go through, we’re learning more about how to prepare for the menopause well ahead of time. Perimenopause, or menopause transition (the winding down of our menstrual cycles), can begin to some women in their 20s and 30s, but it’s most common between 40 and 44. Yep, you might think that ‘the change’ is something that happens well into your 50s, but the actual changes to your menstrual flow and oestrogen start much earlier. And it’s because of that, that it’s so important to know how to care for our bodies as they develop and move through the menopause journey.

While we’re more aware than ever of the need to fuel adequately to support our menstrual cycles, we might not be as familiar with eating to help the body gear up toward arguably the biggest hormonal change. And that’s why leading sports dietitian Renee McGregor has turned her spotlight on perimenopause. She’s teamed up with Fresh Fitness Food to come up with six key tips for navigating menopause and preparing for perimenopause via nutrition. The more used we are to these sorts of conversations, the less unpleasant the transition needs to be when it eventually arrives.

6 nutrition tips for navigating perimenopause

Eat enough carbs (and don’t worry about body composition) “There are many misconceptions about body composition when going through menopause,” McGregor says. These myths include being able to “combat changes” restrictive diets and removing carbohydrates. Research shows, McGregor says, we “should be doing the complete opposite. Carb intake, especially for women who remain physically active, is critical not just for performance, but also for counteracting the fatigue”. And it’s not just about body composition: “there is also a direct link between carbohydrate availability and thyroid function. When carbohydrate intake is reduced, this can result in a downregulation of the thyroid gland and metabolism – impacting body composition and energy levels further. That said, not all carbohydrates are equal, and we would encourage the intake of wholegrains, fruit, vegetables, and legumes. This should make up a third of your daily intake.”

McGregor recommends including the following snacks to your diet: Overnight oats

Mashed chilli avocado and halloumi on sourdough

Roasted pesto vegetables with whole grain pasta

Sweet potato and lentil soup

Oatcakes with peanut butter

Houmous with crudites

Hummus is a great source of carbs and protein.

Fill up on protein to protect muscle mass We tend to peak, strength-wise, in our 30s. From there, we naturally lose a bit of muscle mass every decade. But that doesn’t mean you can’t slow the decline – or actually get stronger. “Research shows that any decline in muscle mass is directly linked with inactive and sedentary lifestyles,” McGregor explains. “Increasing resistance training can reap huge benefits as it is shown to increase mass. This is also true during menopause.” Ensuring you have enough protein in your diet will also help to prevent the usual decline in muscle mass. Studies have shown that women who are physically active should aim for a minimum of 1.2g protein/Kg BW per day, but more likely need up to 1.6g/Kg BW per day.”

She also stresses that the quality of protein is important; whole protein sources are best (think: eggs, yoghurt, meat, fish). High protein meal ideas: Poached or scrambled eggs on toast for breakfast, with a glass of milk

Greek yoghurt and fruit mid-morning

Salmon and avocado wrap for lunch

Cottage cheese with veggies for a mid-afternoon snack

Chicken or tofu stir-fry with wholegrain rice

Healthy fats are crucial for brain health One of the most debilitating menopause symptoms is brain fog, and that fuzziness is all down to declining oestrogen levels. By eating foods rich essential fatty acids, we can mitigate that drop. EPA and DHA play a huge role in maintaining brain function, while reducing inflammation and encouraging the absorption of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.

How to eat more fatty acids: Lunch on smoked mackerel pate on toast or in a baked potato

Add toasted seeds to your roast vegetables

Use a variety of oils for cooking and dressings – rapeseed, olive and walnut are all great options

Snack on oat cakes topped with nut butter

Try mashing avocado, mixing with some lemon juice and chilli flakes for a speedy alternative to guacamole. Protect your bones with vitamin D McGregor warns that many micronutrients are often overlooked. “Iron, zinc, magnesium, iodine, calcium, vitamin B12 and D are critical for the correct function of muscles, bone, blood, and metabolism. “During menopause, bone health becomes a real concern; declining oestrogen levels reduce protection. Ensuring sufficient Vitamin D, calcium, resistance training and using HRT can all help to prevent further loss of bone mass.” While some foods are good sources of vitamin D, it’s the only micronutrient that the NHS recommends actually supplementing – especially during the colder months. “Most women will be fine with 1000 iu a day but if you have darker skin or have very low levels to start with, you may need higher doses,” McGregor says.

Vitamin D is the only vitamin that the NHS recommends supplementing.

And keep joints happy with more calcium As we age, our calcium needs actually increase. McGregor advises consuming more dairy (milk, yoghurt, cottage cheese) but acknowledges that if you don’t eat dairy, there are other options like oily fish, tofu and green leafy veg. “Plant-based sources are much lower in calcium and harder to absorb, however, so a 100g portion of spinach will give you 99mg of calcium in comparison to a 200ml glass of soya milk which contains 240mg and a 200ml glass of cows milk, 250mg,” she says. Don’t be afraid of HRT If you’re in your 20s or 30s, Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) might be something you’ve never bothered thinking about. But as we mentioned earlier, the menopause journey starts earlier than most of us think – so it’s worth getting familiar with the options available. McGregor flags that HRT has been misunderstood in the past but that it can be “really important” for supporting bone health, phsycial performance, cognitiion, mood and general wellbeing in menopausal women. “Women will start to see declining levels of oestrogen from around 40 onwards, and because that hormone has several important functions relating to both body composition and physical performance, HRT is highly recommended in this age group of women.” She also says that it’s the medical advances made in HRT, especially the transdermal option, that has allowed so many women to not only have a better quality of life but also maintain their physical performance throughout their lifetime. When the time comes, it’s important to know your options and talk about them with your GP.

