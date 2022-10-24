Even the concept of balayage is widely misunderstood. Take my hair for example – earlier this year I wanted to dye it after being inspired by all the red and copper trends that I was seeing everywhere. My colourist, Lloyd Court at seanhanna in West London, used a French balayage technique to create a shade that was punchy but maintained the depth of my natural hair colour. When people asked about it, I told them it was balayage and was often met with confusion – after all, balayage is for blondes, right? Wrong.

And there’s a whole lot more to this popular technique that’s worth knowing – so here’s everything you need to know about balayage before you book in for your appointment.