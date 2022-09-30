Since my dad died suddenly a month into the UK’s first lockdown, like many others during the pandemic, I went into shock. My grief was compounded by the absence of rituals like funerals. And since then, I’ve been dealing with the repercussions of unprocessed trauma and grief: low mood, a lack of energy, feeling constantly distracted and permanent tightness around my neck, shoulders and jaw. As a wellness writer, I know the huge benefits of movement as medicine. After a yin yoga class, I’ll often feel an overwhelming sense of calm, after a sweaty strength sesh, I’ll get a surge of endorphins that’ll leave me on a high for hours, and after a barre class, I’ve been known to cry (something to do with activating those lesser-used muscles).

But I have struggled to get into a regular routine with exercise post-pandemic, and I’ve wanted to try something new that might specifically address my grief. When I heard about ‘fascia flossing,’ a stretching technique that uses the traditional Chinese medicine meridians as a roadmap to help release lodged emotions, I was intrigued. I am a big fan of acupuncture and have personally noticed deep emotional release after a session, but it’s not something I can afford to do regularly. So, flossing felt worth a shot.

What is fascia, and what does it do?

“The fascia is our interconnected web of connective tissue that is made up mostly of collagen and elastin and links our bones, wraps our muscles, organs, nerves and capillaries,” says New York-based Bonnie Crotzer, founder of The Floss Method. “It holds us up and is responsible for the fluidity of our movements by creating compressions, suspensions and a tension network, without which, we would move like a robot.” Until fairly recently, it was overlooked by anatomists who regarded it purely as wrapping tissue. In recent years, however, scientists and holistic practitioners have been paying more attention to fascia. Some now consider it our “largest sensory organ”. Through years of research into fascia plasticity, Dr Robert Schleip estimates it contains around 250 million nerve endings, and he believes it is intrinsically linked to our physical and emotional wellbeing.

Fascia flossing for grief

Now, a growing number of practitioners believe that emotions like chronic stress and traumatic experiences, as well as physical trauma can influence our fascia and how freely we move. “The tissues of the fascia are meant to expand and contract,” Dr Arielle Schwartz, a psychotherapist specialising in body trauma therapies, writes. “However, when we have experienced a physical injury or emotional trauma we tend to go into shock which restricts movement to ensure our survival.” This resonates with me. As someone who is naturally flexible, almost hypermobile, I’ve felt so much stiffer over the past two years.

What is ‘fascia flossing’?

As a result of science’s new interest in this matrix beneath our skin, fascia-focused wellbeing practices have become popular in the States. Crotzer coined the term ‘fascia flossing’ in 2019, and uses it to describe her method. How do you do fascia flossing? It’s a dynamic stretching technique in which you apply an element of resistance and integrate gentle rocking motions. That satisfyingly juicy feeling you get when you do a big yawn with your arms stretched out? That’s essentially fascia flossing, Crotzer says. “It’s movements in which we contract while also stretching, known as pandiculation, something that animals do instinctively.” Crotzer claims that fascia flossing is like an “internal exfoliation” for the body that can help to reduce the density of fascia so that it’s “less like plastic and more elastic,” helping to promote circulation around the body. The Floss Method is inspired by TCM meridians, which are used in acupuncture to help treat pain and stuck emotions that are believed to block the flow of ‘qi’ or energy.

Just like different styles of yoga practice exist, there are different ways to floss your fascia. Lauren Roxburgh, founder of the Aligned Life Studio, has been working with fascia for years, drawing on Ida Rolf’s bodywork that focused on reorganising connective tissues. She likens her fascia flows to “flossing plaque”. “Just like you would floss your teeth, you want to floss your tissues to help move emotional energy through us,” she says.

Is fascia flossing effective for emotional release

I decide to give some virtual flossing a go and delve into Crotzer’s YouTube archive (she also offers a subscription service) over the course of a week. I kick off with a 25-minute morning practice that’s filmed to the backdrop of a beautiful LA landscape – all very zen. Lots of the moves felt similar to yoga poses and stretches with an added layer of engagement, like flexing a foot or plugging an arm deep into the ground to intensify the movement. We do a shoulder floss that’s similar to a yoga move called ‘thread the needle’ (when you start on all fours and thread one arm horizontally underneath you, with the other forearm planted out in front of you).

Simply by applying pressure to the forearm in front, it intensifies the move tenfold, and I can feel a knot immediately start to melt away. Then there’s a wide low lunge position, in which your front leg is at a 45° angle rather than straight in front of you. The trick here is to flex your forward foot and pull your heel into the ground as you rock back and forth to floss out your hamstring – and I feel it deep into my hip. This is a great move for runners, after a few flosses one of my legs felt half the weight of the other and I was surprised by how much of a sweat I got on. The next morning, I follow a fascia flow saved to Roxburgh’s IG. This was a completely different style of class. It’s inspired by somatic, or as she describes it, “intuitive movement” that focuses on how each movement feels to you (rather than how it looks externally). It feels a bit like a contemporary dance class with wave-like movements, backbends, side bends, arms wailing, hips snaking in figures of eight and primal crawling. As she encourages me to “release my serpentine energy” from her yurt in New Zealand, I feel a little silly dancing around my living room but am surprised by how much I manage to let go. By the end of the class, my body feels like a human accordion and I feel a surge of emotion come up.

I follow this with some shorter flosses, one specifically for runners – another hammie-heavy sesh, and a floss for jaw-tension relief (surprisingly focused on the quads). I sleep particularly well that night. I notice that the more I floss, the lighter I feel in myself, my posture is better while sitting at my desk and I feel calmer. Looking in the mirror, there appears to be less tightness in my face around my jaw.

Grief is a complicated thing and something that will always live with you, but I feel like this daily movement practice has helped me to deal with some of the physical symptoms of it. Whether I’m flossing, downward dogging or just factoring in a quick dance first thing in the morning Roxburgh-style, this has been a reminder to move my body in ways that I often don’t. I’ve picked up some moves that give me an instant energy hit, twists and turns that feel good and offer some relief when things feel heavy.

