There’s no better feeling than reaching the top of a hill after a long, gruelling hike. The uphill struggle as you chase the perfect view, the sneaky breaks to take those scenic Instagram snaps when you actually just want to catch your breath and the constant self-reassurance that you are nearly there – it’s all worth it for the triumph of reaching the top. Those views make up for the intense DOMS the next day. The hard part is over. Or so it may seem… Unfortunately, for many hikers, walkers and runners, the descent is way more physically and emotionally demanding than the climb up the hill. As a naturally clumsy person, I’m definitely not the most skilled at walking downhill – but I was in for an extremely rude awakening during a recent hiking trip. With every misplaced step on the way down and every awkward climb over a heap of crumbling rocks that I was sure would send me hurtling to my grave, the pain increased. I ended that hike experiencing the worst physical and mental discomfort ever.

My knees felt like they were about to pop and my calves throbbed on the way down. With no end in sight, and others powering past me, my mood soured. I was in the best shape of my life, so why did the simple act of walking downhill feel unbelievably difficult? Well, it turns out I’m not in the minority regarding my downhill hiking woes; a lengthy descent does end up having a far greater impact on the muscles and bones in your knees than you might imagine.

What causes pain in the knee and legs while hiking downhill?

Claire Slater-Gallon, a registered osteopath and physiotherapist from the Get Strong Physiotherapy and Osteopathy Clinic, tells Stylist that knee pain when walking downhill can be caused by too much force from the quadriceps (your thigh muscle). “Walking downhill is harder work because the muscles and bones have to contract in a way that requires a lot of control in a lengthened position,” explains Slater-Gallon. That’s in contrast to how we move when climbing uphill: “When going downhill, forces travel through the quadriceps down to the tendon attached underneath the kneecap. “The tendon naturally pulls on the bony part at the bottom of the kneecap during activities such as walking downhill, and if the force is greater than the muscle and tendon can handle, different structures around the knee can become irritated and painful.”

Walking downhill can be harder than climbing up it, especially if you're scared of falling.

Slater-Gallon adds that pain around the kneecap, sore tendons running across the knee joint and fat pads under the tendons are usually signs of tiredness, repetition, weakness or overuse. Importantly, pain isn’t typically a sign of damage, but more a form of physical communication to say ‘ease up’. If you are experiencing knee ache, you might want to look to strengthen the muscles further up the chain to avoid things like sprained ankles or repetitive strain injury further down the line.

How to walk downhill without pain

You can be as physically prepped as possible for a downhill hike, but you also need to make sure that your mental wellbeing is robust, says Jamie Webb, a registered clinical sports therapist from Brighton Sports Therapy. Try not to fear falling over “Many of us try to control ourselves too much on the downhill section – literally stopping ourselves with every step, meaning that those quads are working even harder. This is especially true if we fear falling or damaging our knees. Ironically this fear makes things worse.” Webb explains that there are ways to combat this fear, including surveying the terrain to understand whether you really need to stop immediately.

Try to move more freely “Obviously, if there’s a big cliff to one side, then yes, you do need to stop and readjust. But on most descents, that’s not necessary; as long as we can stop within two, three or four steps, nothing bad will happen,” he advises. “On steeper descents, it’s almost easier to do a run-type motion. I always think of letting my ankles go floppy. Just be as relaxed as you can be as you walk downhill. As you’re walking, think about what tension I can let go of rather than what I can tighten up to protect.” Breathe from the belly, not the chest Webb also advises doing relaxation breathing before the walk and checking in on your breathing during the descent to ensure you are breathing into your belly and not your ribcage, which tends to be a fight-or-flight response.

Take regular stretch breaks Taking your time during a hike and having regular breaks are also suggested. “If you rest regularly, the muscles will last longer and won’t get to that horrible place where they hurt every step,” says Webb. During breaks, try some quad stretches (even if that means dropping to the grass to do a low lunge move), and fuel up with snacks and water. Choose easier routes if you’re an urban or beginner walker Most importantly, Webb encourages hikers not to bite off more than they can chew. “Most injuries we see at our clinic are because people have done more than their body is conditioned to do. In daily life, we can’t replicate a downhill hike. Make your routes realistic for your current fitness levels.”

3 tips for feeling more confident walking downhill

Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to improve your downhill experience. Prepare, prepare, prepare Ellie Anstice, a climber and hiker who works for outdoor specialists Ellis Brigham Mountain Sports, believes that planning is the most important thing: “Give yourself enough time to get off the hill and check the weather forecast so you don’t rush if it starts raining.” Make sure you’re wearing the right walking shoes or boots “Make sure your footwear fits and holds your foot securely. If your boots are too big, your feet will shunt to the front making black toenails and blisters,” Anstice tells Stylist. Try using walking poles “Providing support and shock absorption, I’d highly recommend walking poles. They help take the strain off your knees and ankles on steep descents and can speed things up on flatter sections. Pack relevant layers and take head torches on longer hikes if you descend in the dark.”

