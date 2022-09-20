The thumping bass of reggaeton was ringing in my ears, my arms were shaking on the handlebars and strobe lights flashed before my eyes. Yet all I could think about was my bladder. I was barely halfway through a spin class and I needed a wee – again. I’d desperately needed one on the 20-minute Tube journey to class, and now my bladder was crying out yet again. It was painful, distracting, disorienting. While my instructor shouted to me to do a press-up on my bike, I imagined my bladder sloshing about, close to tipping point. Reader, I wet myself. Thankfully – if you’ve ever been to a spin class you’ll know that you sweat from crevices of your body you didn’t know you could sweat from –no one noticed. It was only a small wee, but I felt mortified.

I was in my late 20s and have never had a baby, but my bladder problems would’ve rivalled anyone thrice my age. Two years ago, my bladder was out of control. During lockdown, due to copious amounts of tea, coffee, water and beer, my bladder started to let me down worse than any ex. I could hardly walk down my street without worrying that I was going to wet myself, despite peeing minutes earlier. I was getting up to go to the toilet every night, and I’d had plenty of near misses on public transport. Every time I went to the loo, I would barely walk 10 steps without immediately needing another – dashing back, frantically pulling my pants down.

I’d sneeze – freezing in fear in case I wet myself – and always made sure I went to the toilet once, maybe twice, before sex (some experts argue that that’s best practice anyway). I wasn’t in pain, and it didn’t feel like a UTI – of which I’ve had many – so I knew something was wrong. But I just put up with the inconvenience out of embarrassment. When I’d had enough (and when lockdown allowed), I sought help from my GP. After a fair bit of pushing, I was booked in for both external and transvaginal ultrasounds (presumably to check for any cysts pushing on my bladder) but everything came back clear.

Why pelvic floor muscles are often to blame for poor bladder control

In fact, everything ‘looked fine’. My doctor waved me off – there was nothing they could, or were willing, to do. I was young and they were hesitant to send me to urology for a deeper investigation with a catheter. They said they’d check up on me in due course if it ‘got worse’, but I was desperate. I nearly wet myself on the ultrasound bed even after I’d emptied my bladder; how much worse could it get? After some googling, I found other women recommending pelvic floor exercises. At first, I laughed. I was in my late 20s and skeptical that women my age should be doing them. Surely my doctor would have told me about it? The truth is, however, that my mum – a midwife and sexual health nurse – had been lecturing me since my teens to strengthen my pelvic floor (a collection of muscles that support your pelvic organs, like the vagina, rectum, uterus, cervix and bladder), but I’d just ignored her. I’d heard horror stories about mums wetting themselves after childbirth, bladders falling through vaginas (!) and pensioners wearing panty liners, but I waved it all off.

“Unfortunately, many women only think of incontinence as an ‘older woman’s problem’,” Julie Colan, founder of kegel company Secret Whispers, tells Stylist. “Incontinence has no age discrimination. It really can happen at any age and this is why it is so important that women are educated at a younger age.” NICE guidelines even suggest that girls as young as 12 should be educated on exercising their pelvic floors, while experts also recommend men do it (poor pelvic floor muscles can cause erectile dysfunction). The truth is, if you don’t practise your pelvic floor – especially before childbirth, you’re more likely to be part of the 50% of women in the UK who have a bladder prolapse (which can require surgery to fix). “Your pelvic floor is your core, and if it is not strong this can lead to bladder leaks, incontinence, prolapses and even bad back and hip pain,” Colan explains.

How to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles

According to Wellbeing of Women, up to a third of all women suffer from pelvic floor problems in their lifetime, and around 20% of women aged 16-25 suffer from stress incontinence. This means that they wet themselves by sneezing, laughing or exercise – all of which can be avoided or lessened by doing pelvic floor exercises regularly. They’re so simple to do, too. Try this pelvic floor exercise Imagine you’re holding in a wee and a fart at the same time: pinch and pull those muscles up slowly, lifting it like an elevator shaft. Hold for 10 seconds, then slowly release. Do this 10 times then repeat with five or 10 short, faster pull-ups twice a day. Kegels and pilates can also help; it might be easier to set aside two days a week to practise pilates as a way of really tapping into those deep core muscles and skills.

After practising my pelvic floor every day for a number of months while brushing my teeth, in bed or while standing on escalators, I’ve managed to completely change my peeing habits. I’m confident on longer walks and bus journeys – free from the anxiety of not knowing where the nearest loo is. I don’t wet myself in the shower or when I exercise, and I go a whole night without getting up. I’m a lot more confident during sex, too. Having a weak bladder isn’t something any of us needs to get used to. Think of it this way: when you’re on monkey bars and your arms aren’t strong enough, gravity weighs you down, making it feel impossible to move along. In the same way, if your pelvic floor muscles aren’t strong enough, they sag. Muscles need to be exercised, and your pelvic floor is no exception. “The pelvic floor is just a muscle like any other and needs to be exercised to ensure it is strong to do its function in holding up the bladder, bowel and uterus,” Colan agrees.

Strong pelvic floor = less discomfort and better sex

Wetting yourself during a run or running to the toilet the second time in a matter of minutes, isn’t fun – and it’s certainly not something to ‘put up with’. A stronger pelvic floor is even said to contribute to better orgasms, so it’s worth strengthening for the sake of your love life if not your comfort. “Women deserve better and it is not acceptable that for many they only find this education when they actually have a problem,” Colan says. “Education is key to prevention.” While reading this, you could have finished your first pelvic floor sesh by now, so go back, and start again. You can thank me later.

