An oily scalp and greasy hair is something we all have to deal with from time to time. But as normal and common as it is – greasy hair is an annoyance that we would all quite like to be able to control. Sure, dry shampoo is a lifesaver but if you’re a regular user, you might feel like your scalp becomes clogged with product build-up, causing itchiness and discomfort. So what’s the answer? According to Bambi Does Beauty, a solution for nixing greasy hair and soothing irritated scalps is a weekly salicylic acid treatment. The popular skincare ingredient is now being added to scalp-focused products in order to cleanse, exfoliate and stimulate the skin cells on top of your head.

But does it really work? We called upon three hair experts to debunk the myths and explain how and why salicylic acid may help to reduce greasy hair. Plus, we’ve rounded up Stylist’s tried-and-tested pick of the best products for greasy hair. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know…

What causes greasy hair?

The grease that appears on our hair and scalp is a combination things. “It’s mainly sebum – an oily substance produced by sebaceous glands,” explains trichologist Anabel Kingsley. “The main components of this are fat and cellular debris. However, this ‘grease’ will also consist of sweat, dead skin cells and environmental pollution.” Of course, greasy hair is completely normal and something that everyone deals with. But the scalp can produce “different levels of sebum at different times of your life,” explains Michael Lendon, senior creative director at Aveda. “Generally as we get older, the scalp becomes drier as it produces less sebum, however this can depend on hormonal changes, pregnancy and dietary changes. Exercise also plays a key role – the more regularly you exercise, the more you sweat and in turn your scalp will produce more sebum, resulting in greasier hair more quickly.” Our environment can have a big impact too, even if we’re just sitting at home. “Pollution affects the hair and scalp in a similar way to the skin on our face,” says Kingsley. “It makes our hair and scalp dirty and can also increase the likelihood of scalp problems, such as flaking and itching, as well as the formation of pimples.”

How does salicylic acid work on the scalp?

If you find your hair gets greasy regularly and your go-to shampoo isn’t cutting the mustard, you might want to try a salicylic acid based scalp treatment. You might have heard of salicylic acid before – it’s a common ingredient in products for acne-prone skin. “Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid (BHA) that works as an exfoliant to remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin, as well as dissolving oils that can clog the pores,” says Jay Dharamshi founder of Sky Clinic. This can also be really beneficial on the scalp, by removing oily build-up, dead skin and excess product. “Salicylic acid has exfoliating benefits and therefore helps to deeply cleanse the hair and scalp of build-up of dead skin cells and oil (sebum),” explains Kingsley. “It is mostly used to target and remove oil that can weigh the hair down or cause it to become limp and oily fast and therefore is mostly used in products that target the scalp such as shampoos, scalp masks and scalp toners. It’s also thought to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial qualities and thus found in products that target dandruff due to its exfoliating nature.”

Best products for greasy hair

