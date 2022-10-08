Oats have to be the G.O.A.T breakfast ingredient: they’re chock-full of gut-loving beta-glucan (a soluble fibre associated with reducing cholesterol, reducing insulin response and increasing the number of ‘good’ bacteria in the gut), they contain slow-release energy for all-morning fullness and they’re also packed with manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, vitamin B1 and other nutrients.

This recipe goes one further by adding shiro miso. Yep, forget all those sweet pots you’ve made in the past – this one is full of umami magic. Miso is a paste usually made from fermented soybeans and rice, and it’s these kinds of fermented foods that massively benefit our gut microbiomes. In fact, this 2021 study concluded that fermented food might actually be better than fibre for improving gut diversity and reaping the associated health benefits.

The third nutritious ingredient is oat milk. Oat milk tends to be fortified with vitamin D and calcium – both of which are essential for bone health – as well as B vitamins. Riboflavain and vitamin B12 are known to help alleviate stress, combat oxidative damage and promote healthy hair nails and skin. So, if you’re one of the 43% of Brits who wants to use more plant-based alternatives to dairy (according to Oatly research), this recipe is your chance to try the switch.