Raise your overnight oats game by slinging a spoon of miso into the mix – making this recipe from Oatly the ultimate probiotic breakfast.
We’ve tried blueberry pie, lemon cheesecake and pumpkin flavoured overnight oats. We’ve added chocolate and banana to a milky base to create a creamy, rich recovery snack.
Oats have to be the G.O.A.T breakfast ingredient: they’re chock-full of gut-loving beta-glucan (a soluble fibre associated with reducing cholesterol, reducing insulin response and increasing the number of ‘good’ bacteria in the gut), they contain slow-release energy for all-morning fullness and they’re also packed with manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, vitamin B1 and other nutrients.
This recipe goes one further by adding shiro miso. Yep, forget all those sweet pots you’ve made in the past – this one is full of umami magic. Miso is a paste usually made from fermented soybeans and rice, and it’s these kinds of fermented foods that massively benefit our gut microbiomes. In fact, this 2021 study concluded that fermented food might actually be better than fibre for improving gut diversity and reaping the associated health benefits.
The third nutritious ingredient is oat milk. Oat milk tends to be fortified with vitamin D and calcium – both of which are essential for bone health – as well as B vitamins. Riboflavain and vitamin B12 are known to help alleviate stress, combat oxidative damage and promote healthy hair nails and skin. So, if you’re one of the 43% of Brits who wants to use more plant-based alternatives to dairy (according to Oatly research), this recipe is your chance to try the switch.
Ingredients
½ cup (45g) of porridge oats
¾ cup (180ml) of Oatly oat drink (preferably the whole or barista editions)
½ tbsp white shiro miso paste
Topping ideas:
Maple syrup
Fresh fruit/berries
Nut butter
Roasted nuts
Method
Mix all of the ingredients, except the toppings, in a bowl (or jam jar).
Cover and put in the fridge for at least three hours, but ideally overnight.
Remove from fridge.
Add more oat drink for a creamier texture (if you like it more stodgy, keep the oats as they are).
Top with your choice of toppings and enjoy.
Image and recipe: Oatly
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.