Win 1 of 10 pairs of tickets to the Women's Six Nations with GUINNESS
- Posted by
- Promotions Team
- Published
Stylist have teamed up with GUINNESS to offer readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Women’s Six Nations. The prize will see competition winners watch Scotland take on France at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow on Saturday 7 March at 19:45.
GUINNESS is the first official partner of the Women’s Six Nations. For more information see here.
Enter Competition
Answer this question
At which statium will the Scotland v France match take place on Saturday 7 March?
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: Opens: 28/02/20 and closes: 04/03/20 at 23:59. X10 prize winners each receive x1 pairs of tickets to Scotland v France at Scotstoun Stadium, on 7th March 2019 at 19:45 (GMT). One entry per person. Winners randomly selected and notified by email within 14 days of the closing date. Full terms and conditions upon entry. Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: GUINNESS.