Stylist and the Royal Academy of Arts have teamed up to give one lucky reader the chance to win 2 VIP tickets to RA Lates: Deep Earth, on Saturday 23 November. Experience nature reinterpreted through earthly interventions, live music and performances, installations and soundscapes across the Royal Academy of Arts 2-acre Piccadilly campus.

Inspired by the RA’s new exhibitions Antony Gormley, Eco-Visionaries and Lucian Freud: The Self Portraits, the curated after-hours programme explores portrayals of the body and its relationship to nature and the cosmos.

Find out more on Twitter and Instagram.