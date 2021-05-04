Win 3 free classes at The Curiosity Academy
Enter this competition for the chance to win 3 free classes at Stylist’s new e-learning platform, The Curiosity Academy.
The Curiosity Academy is an e-learning platform and content vertical powered by Stylist. Dedicated to finding the fun in learning, its aim is to feed curiosity, ignite new passions and be a place to discover and be a part of new trends. There are three types of class: THINK, MAKE & DO.
1. May 17th - Biohack your way back from burnout with Charlene Egisele - 1 hour THINK workshop
Burnout is an all-too common occurrence and this course is designed especially for anyone who’s feeling frazzled. Gisele, a former lawyer turned primal health coach who has suffered career burnout herself, will show how biohacking – the optimisation of your own health and biology – is the key to achieving wellness and balance in a corporate world.
2. May 24th - Creative journalling: how to make a vision board with Rosemary Ikpeme - 1 hour MAKE workshop
In this hands-on workshop, founder of MYndMap goalsetting guru Rosemary Ikpeme introduces the benefits of creative journaling and guides you in the creation of your own vision board; teaching you how to create a visual roadmap of your ideal life and goals.
3. May 31st – Three ways to make tofu tasty with Ravinder Bhogal - 1 hour MAKE workshop
London restaurant Jikoni has become famous for its clever and explorative immigrant-inspired cooking. In this class, Bhogal promises to convert any tofu sceptics, tutoring you on three techniques to make tofu tempting and making tofu an amazing basis of any modern vegetarian feast.
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: 4/5/2021 Closes: 13/5/2021 23:59. x1 prize winner will receive three free classes at The Curiosity Academy. One entry per person. Winners randomly selected and notified by email within 14 days of the closing date. Full terms and conditions upon entry. Promoter and Supplier: The Stylist Group.