Win 9 Stylist-selected items from independent brands with a total value of £400

1. Honey and Toast: Phone Sling

With sleek nano-bags popping up all over Instagram, Honey & Toast’s phone sling is made for these freshly minimal habits. It fits a variety of phone sizes and brands and has a sleeve pocket on the back for any cards you may need while out and about.



2. The Big Silk: Silk Pillowcase

The Big Silk’s hypoallergenic, antibacterial pillowcases are made from mulberry silk (aka the highest quality silk available). Not only do they reduce hair damage and breakage, but due to the non-absorbent material they won’t soak up your expensive serums and creams like regular cotton pillowcases.

3. Sun and Day: Rattan Wicker Straw Placemats (set of 4)

Sun and Day’s handwoven wicker placemats are equally suited to dinner party tablescapes (think: floral tablecloths, tonal candles and rustic serving dishes) as to solo weeknight dinners. The mats can be used for place settings as well as protecting surfaces from hot dishes.

4. YAA YAA London: Rose Quartz Hoop Earrings

While we love a pair of classic gold hoops, sometimes you want something a bit extra. YAA YAA London’s founder, Yvonne, was inspired by rose quartz’s strength-giving characteristics, hence her decision to design her Rose Quartz Hoops. In the crystal world, it’s known for its emotional healing properties, boosting feelings of peace and calm.

5. Paisie: Floral Bardot Dress

While strappy dresses will always feature heavily in our summer wardrobes, sometimes the British weather just doesn’t play ball. Which is why Paisie’s off-the-shoulder bardot dress is the ideal compromise – it feels summery but has enough coverage that you won’t be shivering as soon as you leave the house.

6. Kente Creatives: Blue Angelina Handheld Fan

Kente Creatives’ stylish handmade fans are brilliantly effective making them an essential handbag staple during the summer months (particularly if you’re on and off of public transport). Plus, due to the handheld nature, you don’t need to rely on batteries, like those miniature electric fans.

7. Ellie Edwards Lino: Cocktail Lino Print

Artist Ellie Edwards launched her lino prints side hustle during lockdown and has turned some of our favourite drinks into literal works of art – so of course we are big fans. Handmade to order on A4 natural-coloured paper, each 10x15cm block print is truly unique.

8. Undone Stitch: Personalised Picnic Blanket

Undone Stitch’s cheery picnic blanket is the ideal al fresco companion. Made from soft fleece, its waterproof backing makes for first-rate grass sitting – no damp seepage in sight – while the Velcro flap and carry handle means you can easily fold it up and transport it to any outdoor gathering. Plus, you can have up to three initials monogrammed in a choice of four colour combinations.

9. Iggy & Burt: Dangerous Creature Jumper

Inspired by American writer Lisa Kleypas’ famous quote, “A well-read woman is a dangerous creature,” we love Iggy & Burt’s signature Dangerous Creature jumper. Made from a blend of cashmere and merino wool, this is the perfect layer for al fresco dining on a chilly summer or autumn evening.



