Win 4 books from our expert tutors at The Curiosity Academy

The prize includes:

1. Jikoni: Proudly Inauthentic Recipes From An Immigrant Kitchen by Ravinder Bhogal

Jikoni means ‘kitchen’ in Kiswahili, a word that perfectly captures Ravinder Bhogal’s approach to food.

Ravinder was born in Kenya to Indian parents; when she moved to London as a child, the cooking of her new home collided with a heritage that crossed continents. What materialised was a playful approach to the world’s larder, and Ravinder’s recipes do indeed have a rebellious soul. They are lawless concoctions that draw their influences from one tradition and then another - Cauliflower Popcorn with Black Vinegar Dipping Sauce; Spicy Aubergine Salad with Peanuts, Herbs and Jaggery Fox Nuts; Skate with Lime Pickle Brown Butter; Tempura Samphire and Nori; Lamb and Aubergine Fatteh; or utterly irresistible Banana Cake accompanied by Miso Butterscotch and Ovaltine Kulfi.

These proudly inauthentic recipes are what you might loosely call ‘immigrant cuisine’, with evocative stories from a past that illustrates the powerful relationship between food, people, place and identity. The tastes and smells of this brazen new world are sophisticated, welcoming, fresh, exciting and bold.

2. MY Journal Planner by Rosemary Ipkeme

MYnd Map’s MY Journal Planner invites you to creatively set goals that align with your values and figure out what’s most important to you. It helps you to practice daily proven success strategies (such as mindfulness, gratitude, self-care, and the 80/20 rule) and enables you to take the right steps towards your goals. It’ll also help you become more productive during the day and find balance while improving your mental and emotional health.

3. The Squiggly Career by Helen Tupper and Sarah Ellis

Today, we’re living in a world of squiggly careers, where moving frequently and fluidly between roles, industries, locations, and even careers, is becoming the new normal. Squiggly careers can feel stressful and overwhelming, but if you know how to make the most of them, they can be full of opportunity, freedom and purpose. And to make the most of our increasingly squiggly careers we need to answer some important questions: What am I good at? What do I stand for? What motivates and drives me? Where do I want to go in the future?

In The Squiggly Career, you’ll learn how to:

- Play to your super strengths

- Discover your values

- Overcome your confidence gremlins

- Build better support networks

- Explore your future possibilities

Packed with insights about the changing shape of work and inspiration from highly successful people, this book will fuel your growth and help you be happier, and ultimately more successful in your career.

4. Alonement: How To Be Alone And Absolutely Own It by Francesca Specter

Packed with practical tips, insights from key experts and lessons from guests of the Alonement podcast - including Alain de Botton, Florence Given, Konnie Huq, Vick Hope and Camilla Thurlow - Francesca reveals how we can all thrive alone, whatever our circumstances, and harness the untapped power of some meaningful time with me, myself and I.



Being alone has a serious branding issue. We’ve only ever had negative language to talk about flying solo - but what about when time spent alone is restorative and joyful? What if it’s something you crave? What if it’s even just an hour you’ve carved out for yourself in the middle of a hectic week?

Enter: Alonement, Francesca Specter’s empowering new word to express valuing your own company and dedicating quality time to yourself, whoever you are and whatever your relationship status.