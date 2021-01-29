Win 9 specially-curated products from independent brands worth over £340

We want to make it easy for you to consider what you buy, and who you buy from, which is why - from beauty and fashion, to accessories and interiors - we promise everything selected by the Stylist team for our weekly edit of just 9 items on The Drop will be exceptional, limited edition, or made exclusively for you.

Better yet, this month we are giving one lucky reader the chance to win everything from our January 28 Drop edit by simply answering the question below.

Prize includes:

Eclat Skin London: Vitamin C + Collagen Elixir Serum

Creating effective, beautiful-to-use products, Eclat Skin London’s Vitamin C + Collagen Elixir Serum is a wonder find that evens skintone and leaves you with a soft, dewy glow. With a special price from £75 to £15, the serum is weightless and easy to apply.

Cotton Clara: It Will Be Ok Beginners Cross Stitch Kit

Cotton Clara’s beginner’s cross-stitch kit is the perfect buy for right now… Giving a much-needed sentiment of hope and a tangible project to lose yourself in, the kit comes with a 13cm hoop, needle, instructions, thread, fabric, wadding and wooden backing disc. Simply follow the pattern on the printed instruction card to produce a positive work of art.

Good Candles: Reading Books Soy Wax Scented Candle

Good Candles evoke their gorgeous Reading Books candle with this ode to literary escapism melding the aromas of summer, books and citrus and a bustling café. 10% of sales go towards improving child literacy, this is the candle that will be bringing hope and joy to our February.

Lind & Lime Gin

The Scottish Gin award-winning Lind & Lime is a premium London Dry style gin, the first creation to emerge from The Port of Leith Distillery based in Edinburgh. Juniper-led in flavour, it also features the delicate balance of lime peel and pink peppercorns.

Uzma Bozai: Ami Tassel Earrings

Growing up in New York, with a rich family heritage extending to India, Afghanistan and Pakistan, Uzma spent her childhood summers in the Indian subcontinent where she became inspired by the indigenous artisan culture of creating garments with beautiful hand embroidery and embellishments.

Undone Stitch: Adult Custom Initial Embroidered Sweatshirt

Established in 2018 by RCA graduate Amelia Ayerst, Bristol-based Undone Stitch takes traditional embroidery and gives it a modern twist. One of their signature looks is their bespoke embroidered sweatshirts. Choose your initial, thread and colour of sweatshirt and you’ve got the perfect pop of colour for the new season – handmade with love and care.

Miss Pompom: Allsorts Scarf

Miss Pompom is one of our favourite accessories brands creating wearable, bright and bold pieces that we’re keeping forever. And this Allsorts scarf – which takes inspiration from the iconic assorted confectionery – will keep you deliciously warm until the first rays of summer.

Tanaka: The Breakfast Bar Soap

Tanaka’s Breakfast Bar soap is an ode to oats and a celebration of oatmeal’s magical properties on both oily and dry skin. Fragrance-free, it’s the ultimate all-rounder: a moisturiser, a cleanser, skin soother and anti-inflammatory agent (and it’s so gorgeous to use).

UpCircle Beauty: Lockdown Essentials Bundle

UpCircle Beauty’s Lockdown Essentials bundle is everything your skin needs to stay clean and calm during lockdown, including their Organic Chocolate Charcoal Soap Bar, Green Mint + Lemongrass Hand Wash, and Face Mask with Olive Powder. It’s certified organic, vegan, palm oil-free, sustainable and cruelty-free.

Shop less, love more – with The Drop by Stylist.