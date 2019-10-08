Win a beauty travel bundle with World Duty Free

Stylist have teamed up with World Duty Free to offer one lucky winner a bundle of beauty products worth over £220.

World Duty Free stores are located in 27 airports across the UK. To celebrate Stylist’s 10th birthday, World Duty Free are giving away a bundle of beauty products including Elemis Pro-Collagen Duo Travel Exclusive Set, Jean Paul Gaultier La Belle and NARS Skin Deep Eye Palette - all available through their Reserve & Collect service.

Don’t forget to stop by World Duty Free, your one-stop shop for all things travel exclusive.

Find out more on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.