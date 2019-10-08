Win a new accessories wardrobe with Kurt Geiger
- Posted by
- Promotions Team
- Published
It’s Stylist’s 10th birthday - to celebrate, we’re giving readers the chance to win 10 remarkable prizes…
Stylist have teamed up with Kurt Geiger to give one lucky reader the chance to win a new season accessories wardrobe* including a handbag, a pair of boots and a pair of trainers.
An authority on designer footwear and accessories, lending iconic London style with urban wearability to create daring and recognisable designs at the forefront of fashion, Kurt Geiger will help you stand out with a new accessory wardrobe, reflecting your own characterful style. Complete your outfit with covetable footwear and accessories.
Oh no, you’re a little late!
Sorry, the promotion closed 2 days ago. Don’t worry, you’re still a winner to us. We have loads of other competitions running every week.
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: 08/10/19 Closes: 05/11/19 at 23:59. x1 prize winner will receive (upon selection at time of fulfilment) x1 handbag, x1 pair of boots and x1 pair of trainers. The prize product will need to be selected from Kurt Geiger brands only - this is inclusive of Kurt Geiger London, KG Kurt Geiger, Carvela and Miss KG only. No alternative concession brands will be available for the prize selection. If selected item is not available in specified size or requirements, then alternative suggestions will be offered by the supplier for the winner to select from. One entry per person. Winners randomly selected and notified by email within 14 days of the closing date. Full terms and conditions upon entry. Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: Kurt Geiger.