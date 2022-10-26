Win a pair of tickets to Stylist Live
To celebrate that Stylist Live is just two weeks away, we’re giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to our festival of inspiration.
Stylist Live is back IRL and from the 11 to 13 November we’re taking over London’s Truman Brewery for three days of non-stop celebrity interviews, shopping and endless style inspiration.
At the heart of the festival, the main stage will host celebrity interviews, enlightening panels and laugh-out-loud entertainment. We’ve got an incredible line-up of speakers to celebrate with us. Across the three days you can hear from Fearne Cotton, Alex Scott, The Receipts, Bernardine Evaristo, Adam Kay, Pandora Sykes and many more.
We’re also bringing our very own Stylist catwalk back – and it’s better than ever. Stylist’s fashion editors will be giving you a first look at the season’s top trends, from Valentino power pink to top-to-toe denim. While we *love* a high fashion moment, our runway looks will showcase how you can make this season’s styles wardrobe-friendly with pieces from your favourite high street shops and our editors’ need-to-know brands.
General admission tickets are worth £26 and include:
- Free drink on arrival
- Access to celebrity interviews, inspirational talks and can’t-miss entertainment
- Access to the market with over 100 pop-ups
- Live fashion shows at the catwalk
For a chance to win a pair of general admission tickets to either the Friday or Sunday of the event, simply answer the question below:
What city is Stylist Live in?
