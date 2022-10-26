Stylist Live is back IRL and from the 11 to 13 November we’re taking over London’s Truman Brewery for three days of non-stop celebrity interviews, shopping and endless style inspiration.

At the heart of the festival, the main stage will host celebrity interviews, enlightening panels and laugh-out-loud entertainment. We’ve got an incredible line-up of speakers to celebrate with us. Across the three days you can hear from Fearne Cotton, Alex Scott, The Receipts, Bernardine Evaristo, Adam Kay, Pandora Sykes and many more.

We’re also bringing our very own Stylist catwalk back – and it’s better than ever. Stylist’s fashion editors will be giving you a first look at the season’s top trends, from Valentino power pink to top-to-toe denim. While we *love* a high fashion moment, our runway looks will showcase how you can make this season’s styles wardrobe-friendly with pieces from your favourite high street shops and our editors’ need-to-know brands.