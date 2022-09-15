Win a pair of tickets to Stylist Live
To celebrate London Fashion Week, we’re giving you the chance to win tickets to our festival of inspiration and take a seat at the Stylist Live catwalk.
Stylist Live is back IRL and from the 11th to 13th November we’re taking over London’s Truman Brewery for three days of non-stop celebrity interviews, shopping and endless style inspiration.
At the heart of the show, Stylist’s fashion editors will be giving you a first look at the season’s top trends, from Valentino power pink to top-to-toe denim. While we *love* a high fashion moment, our runway looks will showcase how you can make this season’s styles wardrobe-friendly with pieces from your favourite high street shops and our editors’ need-to-know brands.
Your ticket will not only include access to the catwalk, but also a free drink on arrival, all talks at the main stage, plus entry to the Stylist Live market.
Take a peek at what’s on at Stylist Live
General admission tickets are worth £26 and include:
- Free drink on arrival
- Access to celebrity interviews, inspirational talks and can’t-miss entertainment
- Access to the market with over 100 pop-ups
- Live fashion shows at the catwalk
Where is Stylist Live 2022?
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: 15/9/22 Closes: 29/9/22 at 23:59. x100 prize winners will receive 1x pair of Stylist Live tickets. One entry per person. Winners randomly selected and contacted by Stylist via email within 14 days of the closing date. Tickets must be redeemed before 10 November to be valid. Full terms and conditions upon entry. Promoter: The Stylist Group.