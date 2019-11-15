Win a Tate Membership for a year of unlimited free entry to all Tate shows
Tate Members is giving away one Guest Tate gift membership, giving you and a friend a year of free art.
Stylist has teamed up with Tate Members to give one very lucky reader and a friend a year of unlimited art. A Tate Guest membership is the perfect Christmas gift – it includes a year of free entry to every exhibition at all four Tate galleries for you and a guest, exclusive viewing hours when the gallery is at its quietest, and access to stunning Members Rooms. Look forward to seeing Andy Warhol, Zanele Muholi, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, J.M.W. Turner and more!
To celebrate the festive season, Tate Members is launching a special Christmas edition welcome pack and you can also purchase a Tate membership for your loved ones from just £7.50 a month for twelve months.
Tate Members is giving away one Guest Tate gift membership, valid from 25 December 2019 to 31 December 2020. The price of a guest Tate gift membership is £132.
How many Tate galleries are there in total?
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: 15/11/19 Closes: 16/12/19. x 1 prize winner receives x1 Tate Guest membership. Membership is valid for 1 year. The prize is non-transferable. One entry per person. Winners randomly selected and notified by email within 14 days of the closing date. Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: Tate