Win a Tempur mattress worth up to £2,000*

As we head into Autumn, we’re greeted with darker mornings and shorter days, making it all the more tempting to stay tucked up in bed.

To make the lie-ins or early nights through the colder months all the more luxurious, premium mattress brand, Tempur has teamed up with Stylist to give one lucky reader the chance to win their very own Tempur mattress, worth up to £2,000*.

Made from a formulation of the brand’s proprietary pressure absorbing Tempur material, Tempur mattresses offer the ultimate in comfort, support, durability, value for money and, most importantly, aid a restorative night’s sleep, which is essential to maintaining good mental and physical health.

Responsive to individual body shape and sensitive to warmth, a Tempur mattress is firm where the body needs it, distributing body weight evenly across its surface, removing pressure points and assisting blood flow.

Find out more on Instagram and Twitter.