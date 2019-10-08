Stylist have teamed up with Belmond British Pullman to offer one lucky reader the chance to win two tickets for a trip aboard the Belmond British Pullman luxury train and embark on a journey that celebrates the Golden Age of Travel. Take your seat in their lovingly restored vintage carriages – each with a story to tell – and begin your adventure through the glorious Kent countryside.

As you set off from London, liveried stewards welcome you with a smile and a wave of a white-gloved hand. Settle into your plush armchair and take in your surroundings of a linen-clothed table, exquisitely set with bespoke chinaware in the train’s signature powder blue. Soon, gastronomic delights begin to arrive, created by expert chefs in Belmond British Pullman’s small, but perfectly formed on board kitchen.

Sip champagne and savour the service of a bygone era as you bask in the 1920’s glamour of this unique experience.

Find out more on Instagram.