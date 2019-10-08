Everyman is redefining cinema. Bringing an innovative lifestyle approach to each venue, where you swap your soft drink for a nice glass of red wine and a slice of freshly made pizza served to your seat.

Stylist have teamed up with Everyman to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a year’s membership, which includes free cinema tickets, buy one get one free every Monday, 10% off food and drink and invitations to exclusive previews and events.

Everyman create a warm and friendly atmosphere, with an excellent food and drink selection and fantastic customer service. With a wide array of mainstream, independent and classic films, special events, launches and a diverse calendar of live satellite broadcasts, there is something for everyone at Everyman.

Find out more on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.