Win an Everyman membership with free cinema tickets and exclusive offers
- Posted by
- Promotions Team
- Published
It’s Stylist’s 10th birthday - to celebrate, we’re giving readers the chance to win 10 remarkable prizes…
Everyman is redefining cinema. Bringing an innovative lifestyle approach to each venue, where you swap your soft drink for a nice glass of red wine and a slice of freshly made pizza served to your seat.
Stylist have teamed up with Everyman to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a year’s membership, which includes free cinema tickets, buy one get one free every Monday, 10% off food and drink and invitations to exclusive previews and events.
Everyman create a warm and friendly atmosphere, with an excellent food and drink selection and fantastic customer service. With a wide array of mainstream, independent and classic films, special events, launches and a diverse calendar of live satellite broadcasts, there is something for everyone at Everyman.
Oh no, you’re a little late!
Sorry, the promotion closed 2 days ago. Don’t worry, you’re still a winner to us. We have loads of other competitions running every week.
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: 08/10/19 Closes: 05/11/19. x 1 prize winner receives x1 Everyman membership. Membership will come as a gift membership package that will need to redeemed online at https://www.everymancinema.com/membership/member. Full details on how to redeem will be provided at point of fulfilment. One entry per person. Winners randomly selected and notified by email within 14 days of the closing date. Full terms and conditions below. Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: Everyman Cinema.