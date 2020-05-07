Win one of ten annual digital subscriptions to Stylist magazine
- Posted by
- Promotions Team
- Published
Don’t miss another issue…
Are you missing Stylist magazine every week? Us too. That’s why we’re continuing to produce it in digital form – packed with exclusive content just for our magazine readers.
In our weekly magazine you’ll find all the usual suspects – Ed’s letter, Work/Life, The Style List… plus female-focused exclusive features and stories. Each issue usually costs 99p, but we’re giving ten of you the chance to win an annual subscription - that’s a year of Stylist magazine to enjoy. If you open our free app (download here if you’ve got an Apple device, here for Android) and swipe through the covers, you’ll be able to answer the question below in a flash.
Enter Competition
Answer this question
Which biscuit appeared on Stylist’s cover dated 22nd April?
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: 05/05/2020 Closes: 19/05/2020 at 23:59. x10 prize winners each receive an annual subscription to Stylist’s digital edition. One entry per person. Winners randomly selected and notified by email within 14 days of the closing date. Full terms and conditions upon entry. Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: Stylist.