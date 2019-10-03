Win Spa treatments and an afternoon tea for two at Four Seasons
- Posted by
- Promotions Team
- Published
It’s Stylist’s 10th birthday - to celebrate, we’re giving readers the chance to win 10 remarkable prizes…
Stylist has teamed up with Four Seasons Hotels to give one lucky reader the chance to win up to 2 Spa treatments and afternoon tea for two people.
Spend an afternoon with a friend at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, located in the heart of Mayfair on the doorstep of the London’s most iconic landmarks and prestigious shopping destinations.
Enjoy luxury treatments and world-class facilities at the rooftop Spa located on the 10th floor, surrounded by sweeping views over London’s iconic skyline.
Follow this with the delicious Burlington Afternoon Tea in partnership with Burlington Arcade, created to celebrate the shopping destination’s 200th anniversary.
Discover Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lan on Twitter and Instagram.
Oh no, you’re a little late!
Sorry, the promotion closed 2 days ago. Don’t worry, you’re still a winner to us. We have loads of other competitions running every week.
UK18+ only. Normal exclusions apply. Opens: 08/10/19 Closes: 05/11/19. x 1 prize winner receives 2 x 60 minute Spa treatments for 2 people (2 treatment per person) and Burlington Afternoon Tea for 2 (including glass of champagne per person). Experience to be booked in and taken by 31st December 2019. 2 x 60 minute Spa treatments to be booked for Monday – Friday between 10am – 4pm. One entry per person. Winners randomly selected and notified by email within 14 days of the closing date. Full terms and conditions upon entry. Promoter: The Stylist Group. Supplier: Four Seasons.